Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Midnight Club” by James Patterson, which he first released back in 1989 but I hadn’t seen it before. A cop is injured in the line of duty and battles his injuries and corruption to get back at the guy who did it to him. Organised crime, big crime syndicates, enjoyable read.
I just read Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern. I’d previously read Midnight Circus by her, and that’s one of my favourite books. So I was quite excited to read it.
It started out really cool, a story within a story, but then it got a bit weird, with quite a lot of symbolism. Then it got weirder, more symbolism and jumping about a bit. And then it got really weird, symbolism all over and jumping all over the place.
I really wanted to like this book, but in the end I didn’t
I finished reading “Stuff You Should Now”.
Read Rich Dad poor Dad.
I’ve just finished “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena. A bunch of people go to an isolated hotel for a weekend, get snowed in and start getting killed off. It’s a reasonable story, but not as good as her famous one.
I’ve just finished reading “False Value” by Ben Aaronovitch, the latest in the “Rivers of London” series. Peter Grant is a police officer with the Met. (London police), assigned to the tiny section code-named “Falcon”, which investigates crimes with a magical or supernatural element. Daft but enjoyable urban fantasy / police procedural stuff, with a good deal of humour in the writing.
The plot here revolves around a suspect tech company called “Serious Cybernetics Corporation”, a reference to the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation from the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. The company models itself on that series, with employees referred to as mice, security called the “Vogon Enforcement Arm” … You get the picture.
Although the plot does not follow on from the previous books, there are references to people and events from those books, and the whole “magical” background has been built up over earlier stories, so if you’ve never read one of these before, I would recommend starting at the beginning, with “Rivers of London”, and working through them in order.
I’ve just finished “Time of Death” by Alex Barclay. Features an FBI agent, Ren Bryce, who is trying to track down various on the “most wanted” list while having various personal issues of her own. Not as cliched as that sounds, a decent book. I’ve read another with her in it, but can’t remember which one.
What’s the author? What did you think of the book?
I finished “Touch Not The Cat” by Mary Stewart a couple of days ago, and I’m still not sure what I think of it.
I’ve read a couple of her other books and enjoyed them, but I found this one (from 1976) very slow. In fact, it was so slow to get started, that I almost gave up on it. I also found the “heroine” somewhat infuriating, as she went along with other peoples’ wishes, even when she had her doubts about them. I’m not prone to shouting advice at characters in books (I generally reserve that for television ), but I found myself doing so on more than one occasion here.
It can’t have been that bad, because I made it to the end, and it’s a fairly long book, but it’s definitely not one I’d read again.
I’ve just finished “Blood of Angels” by Michael Marshall, which I enjoyed, though it started as quite a few totally separate stories that merged into one. There’s quite a lot of reference to a previous novel of his - “The Straw Men” - which I’m pretty sure I’ve read, but don’t remember it being along the same lines as suggested.
I just finished The Immortals of Meluha (Shiva Trilogy) by Amish (Author) the best shiv book
I remember seeing the film of “Fahrenheit 451”, is that the book you mean? I was quite young at the time, and remember it as being quite long and dull, but I might find it better now.
I’ve just finished “The Arctic Event” by Robert Ludlum and James Cobb. Mysterious bomber crashes on a remote island with a deadly cargo, a small group of agents is given the job of retrieving the cargo before it falls into the hands of various other groups of baddies. Pretty good read, and apparently one of a series featuring these agents. Must look for the others.
I’m re-reading “The 21-day Immunity Plan” by Dr Aseem Malhotra. About 100 pages detailing fascinating facts.
It answered many of the questions I had about how the immune system is affected by lifestyle factors.
About the author and why he wrote the book:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/body/21-day-plan-boost-immune-system-fight-infections/
Poke The Box by Seth Godin - he was the original creator of CDBaby back in the beginning of the .com pop. It is an excellent short read that makes you feel human as well as helps you understand productivity as it related to your passion on the web.
The last book I have read is Fahrenheit by Ray Bradbury, it is a very interesting book about the world we can leave in the future. I have read it in my e-book. I prefer Kindle because it is the most common. I had a lot of struggles to buy it because there are a lot of types, I didn’t know what to buy because at the start all of them were so different for me and also I couldn’t understand how does kindle work. In the beginning, I thought that you always need the internet to read but after I bought it I understood that you just need to download the book and you can read it anywhere.
I’ve just read “Aim True, My Brothers” by William F Brown.
I did not like the first couple of chapters because it was about how the main character, a maverick FBI Agent, apprehended four ‘Rednecks’ who had just robbed a bank. The characters seemed rough with no finesse but…
Soon after the story developed to a terrorist assault on a major Asian city. The assault was led by another main character, Mohammed Al-Bari, who had had many years experience artillery fighting in battlefields.
After this mission the plot shifted to USA where Mohammed Al-Bari plans on assassinating the POTUS. The American Special Forces became aware ot the plot a female Israeli Secret Service Agent was seconded to foil the plot and becomes another major character.
The pace is fast with lots of action throughout the book and frequently with surprising twists.
I can recommend the book and at the moment the eBook is available free in the hope readers will buy other books in the series.
I’ve just finished “The Caller” by Chris Carter. A serial killer operates by phoning the best friend or partner of his victim and asking them two questions, if they can’t answer them, the person gets killed. One of the victims is unfortunately the wife of a mafia hitman, though that doesn’t play quite as big a part in things as I thought it might. A good book, though.
I have read Think like a Rocket Scientist by Ozan Varol this month, and Focus by Harvard Business Review last month.