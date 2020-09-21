lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Need help with a DATE- TIME lastModified script such as this:
https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html
but where TIME is also included.
like so:
LastMod 20200917 06:34 UTC
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Well you have a
date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a
time_hhmm_utc() function.
That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:
// s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1));
var date = new Date(d1);
s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes + " UTC";
}
Thank you Paul.
I tried to implement those changes and called them
new entry1
new entry2
and 2 of mine
changed var mmm to var mm and Sep to 09
new entry3
new entry4 changed mmm to mm
it doesn’t seem to work.
Please have a look at the updated version 02 here:
http://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/lastMod02.html
The originial was here:
https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Please supply a link to a page that uses the scripting code, so that effective investigation may occur.
The script is in this page
@ → lastmodified JavaScript:
/okn
The browser console shows some errors with your code. I recommend that you start by using that information to fix problems in your code.
Hi and good day,
Got rid of all the other scripts, so now only the lastModified script is left (in tests2.html)*** and 1 error:
return “” + << it should be inside the function.
// so it has to be placed inside the function - but how?
Join that return line together with the next line below it. That should fix that problem.
At one point (lost it now) I got the ff:
Last modified undefined 10:22 UTC
but not the date,
then I’m not sure about mmm or mm, because I only want 2 digits for the month:
LINE253:
function time_hhmm_utc(date)
or
function time_hhmmm_utc(date)
…
LINE288:
var mmm = or var mm
…
LINE291:
(9==m)?'09':
But this:
LINE303: SyntaxError: Unexpected keyword ‘return’
Yes, let’s start with this one. The problem there is that there is a newline after the return plus symbol. Join that return line together with the next line below it.
Even when in 1 line, still:
LINE303: SyntaxError: Unexpected keyword ‘return’
I thought to set the return (LINE303) after the
function date_ddmmmyy(date) and inside its brackets } but no success.