lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Need help with a DATE- TIME lastModified script such as this:
https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html
but where TIME is also included.
like so:
LastMod 20200917 06:34 UTC
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Well you have a
date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a
time_hhmm_utc() function.
That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:
// s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1));
var date = new Date(d1);
s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes + " UTC";
}
Thank you Paul.
I tried to implement those changes and called them
new entry1
new entry2
and 2 of mine
changed var mmm to var mm and Sep to 09
new entry3
new entry4 changed mmm to mm
it doesn’t seem to work.
Please have a look at the updated version 02 here:
http://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/lastMod02.html
The originial was here:
https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Please supply a link to a page that uses the scripting code, so that effective investigation may occur.
The script is in this page
@ → lastmodified JavaScript:
/okn
The browser console shows some errors with your code. I recommend that you start by using that information to fix problems in your code.