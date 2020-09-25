lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Thank you for everything in all those steps, I think I learned a lot.
Where would you recommend to deposit this script for others to find it?
GitHub ?
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
I would recommend using the Moment library instead.
For example:
var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";
This appears to be a more compact form.
But it’s probably necessary to rewrite the code from the start,
or just replace the old
var s = "Unknown";
with
var s = UTCmoment.format …
?
Is there ever a situation where Unknown is shown on the screen? When is document.lastModified ever not a date?
ok so it can be replaced.
Then I suppose that
function date_ddmmyy(date)
and
function time_hhmm_utc(date)
will have to replaced by the new moment var definitions?!
/
You can download moment.min.js from the Moment site, and load that on the HTML page too.
So now downloaded the moment.min.js
and have it here:
<script type="text/javascript" src="moment.min.js"></script>
The simple script is then this.
<script type = "text/JavaScript" language = "JavaScript">
<!--
function lastModifiedUTCDateTime(?) {
var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";
return s;
}
document.write("LastMod " + lastModifiedUTCDateTime());
// -->
</script>
Sorry for this stone-age attempt to a code!
/okn
Got this error message (for tests4m moment, link is below ):
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
is not a function
= LINE249
of file:
/okn
If we can return to the working script in test4a2
where
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes;
I just now realise that the time which is rendered is the time when the webpage is loaded or reloaded.
The intention was to get the date & time when the page was saved (lastModified) by the webadmin before publishing it.
Is this even possible with JavaScript?
Sorry if I didn’t express myself better.
I’m afraid that this is the same behaviour not only for the time, but also for the date.
I’ll check this in the morning…
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Yes - when it comes to timezones, that is such a complex matter that a separate download is required. https://momentjs.com/timezone/
At the https://www.livingislam.org/e/tests4a.html page the date information in the headers is:
Date: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 20:39:54 GMT
Last-Modified: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:40:25 GMT
On another load of the page, the dates in the headers are:
Date: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 20:41:01 GMT
Last-Modified: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:40:25 GMT
And the page reliably shows the 11:40 time.
The evidence that I’m seeing is very different from what you stated.
Can you please supply some kind of evidence to support your statement?
You can test it here, it’s just before the footer, to the left.
This page is built with RapidWeaver (RW), the javascript is added into a HTML stack - in the BODY.
However in this page:
the time ‘sticks’, doesn’t change.
So it has to do with RW how it interprets the code?!
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
The lastModified part is correct, but not what you expected. PHP pages are generated live as people access the page, so they are always newly modified.
I recommend using PHP to set the lastmodified header to the file modification date instead.
I think that something like this will do it:
$lastModified = filemtime($_SERVER['SCRIPT_FILENAME']);
header('Last-Modified: ' . gmdate('D, d M Y H:i:s T', $lastModified));
And it must be done before the PHP code outputs any text to the page.
But it’s been a while since I last did any PHP code.
Yes right - php, I forgot that some pages are in php.
I’m not sure where to add this extra PHP code, but I’ll ask the RW people…
Now it’s almost midnight over here!
Good night / good afternoon!
okn
So the script is as follows:
<script type = "text/JavaScript" language = "JavaScript">
<!--
//
// format date as yy-mmm-dd with time, all UTC
// example: 2020-09-22 22:35
// adapted with help from Paul_Wilkins
// @ https://www.sitepoint.com/community/
function date_ddmmyy(date) {
var d = date.getUTCDate();
var m = date.getUTCMonth() + 1;
var y = date.getUTCFullYear();
y = (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y);
m = (m < 10 ? "0" + m : m);
d = (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d);
return " UTC " + y + "-" + m + "-" + d;
}
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes;
if (y >= 2000) {
y -= 2000;
}
if (y >= 100) {
y -= 100;
}
return "" + (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y) + ", " + mm + ". " + (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d);
}
function date_lastmodified() {
var lmd = document.lastModified;
var s = "Unknown";
if (Date.parse(lmd)) {
var date = new Date(lmd);
s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
}
return s;
}
document.write("Δ lastModified " + date_lastmodified());
// -->
</script>
For php pages the following code snippet has to be but early - before the
<doctype> declaration:
<?php
$lastModified = filemtime($_SERVER['SCRIPT_FILENAME']);
header('Last-Modified: ' . gmdate('D, d M Y H:i:s T', $lastModified));
?>
For general benefit.
/okn
(I thought the script is truncated, so I deleted almost all comments. )
Then I suppose that
function date_ddmmyy(date)
and
function time_hhmm_utc(date)
will have to replace by the new moment var definitions?!
They don’t have to be replaced.
Good
This line in the script should be commented out -
return "" + (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y) + ", " + mm + ". " + (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d);
//}