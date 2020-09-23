lastModified script with DATE & TIME

If we can return to the working script in test4a2

function time_hhmm_utc(date) { var utcHours = date.getUTCHours(); var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes(); var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0"); var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0"); return hours + ":" + minutes;

I just now realise that the time which is rendered is the time when the webpage is loaded or reloaded.

The intention was to get the date & time when the page was saved (lastModified) by the webadmin before publishing it.

Is this even possible with JavaScript?

I’m afraid that this is the same behaviour not only for the time, but also for the date.

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden