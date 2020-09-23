lastModified script with DATE & TIME

No I did every step -
It cannot be that I have
s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";
on LINE 253
and later
s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
on LINE 305
?
Correct, it cannot be that. Letting me take a look at the code might be handy though.
Sorry, I’m still just waking up, and it’s nearly time for bed.
That
s = line should not be in the
date_ddmmyy function at all.
This s - line is now off. (LINE 253)
The correct one is on LINE 305.
Although the DATE/ TIME is not produced, at least there is no error from the JScr console in Safari.
Hope you can find the culprit
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
I see that you are using d1 in the code, which was no longer needed.
Remove the lines that use d1, and that should resolve the matter.
You should then only have a date year problem to fix.
Done that, and now it looks like this:
LastMod 4120-09-23 05:36 UTC
/okn
(Kind of wonder what we’ll be doing this year … )
Yep, You’ll need to look at where getUTCFullYear is used.
=SOLVED_!
LastMod 2020-09-23 05:36 UTC
But why did the original coder have to add
+ 2100 ?
Anyway, now it’s working!
/okn
There can be many reasons, and none of them matter now at this stage.
Thank you for everything in all those steps, I think I learned a lot.
Where would you recommend to deposit this script for others to find it?
GitHub ?
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
I would recommend using the Moment library instead.
For example:
var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";
This appears to be a more compact form.
But it’s probably necessary to rewrite the code from the start,
or just replace the old
var s = "Unknown";
with
var s = UTCmoment.format …
?
Is there ever a situation where Unknown is shown on the screen? When is document.lastModified ever not a date?
ok so it can be replaced.
Then I suppose that
function date_ddmmyy(date)
and
function time_hhmm_utc(date)
will have to replaced by the new moment var definitions?!
/
You can download moment.min.js from the Moment site, and load that on the HTML page too.
So now downloaded the moment.min.js
and have it here:
<script type="text/javascript" src="moment.min.js"></script>
The simple script is then this.
<script type = "text/JavaScript" language = "JavaScript">
<!--
function lastModifiedUTCDateTime(?) {
var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";
return s;
}
document.write("LastMod " + lastModifiedUTCDateTime());
// -->
</script>
Sorry for this stone-age attempt to a code!
/okn
Got this error message (for tests4m moment, link is below ):
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
is not a function
= LINE249
of file:
/okn
If we can return to the working script in test4a2
where
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes;
I just now realise that the time which is rendered is the time when the webpage is loaded or reloaded.
The intention was to get the date & time when the page was saved (lastModified) by the webadmin before publishing it.
Is this even possible with JavaScript?
Sorry if I didn’t express myself better.
I’m afraid that this is the same behaviour not only for the time, but also for the date.
I’ll check this in the morning…
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Yes - when it comes to timezones, that is such a complex matter that a separate download is required. https://momentjs.com/timezone/
At the https://www.livingislam.org/e/tests4a.html page the date information in the headers is:
Date: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 20:39:54 GMT
Last-Modified: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:40:25 GMT
On another load of the page, the dates in the headers are:
Date: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 20:41:01 GMT
Last-Modified: Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:40:25 GMT
And the page reliably shows the 11:40 time.
The evidence that I’m seeing is very different from what you stated.
Can you please supply some kind of evidence to support your statement?