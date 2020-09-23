lastModified script with DATE & TIME

JavaScript
#15

Looking at your code, it seems that you have inappropriately put my time function inside of the date function.

Please move the time function out of the date function. It will then also be easier for you to find the inappropriate early closure of the date function.

Edit: oh good, that’s been resolved. I’ll investigate further after transit has completed.

#16

There are a number of issues with the code. Some of them fatal, others less so.

Time function

Move my time function out of the date function and put it above the date function. You can then safely uncomment the time function.

Opening braces on same line

Move the opening brace of each function up to the same line as the function. Dropping it down to the next line is for a different programming language. JavaScript has a different set of standards than some other programming languages.

For example, with the date function:

// function date_ddmmmyy(date)
// {
function date_ddmmmyy(date) {

In these code examples I’ve used a comment to help show the code before the change. Don’t copy those comments to your updated code, they’re not needed at all.

Clean up the code

Run the code through beautifier.io. You don’t need me to tell you off about tabs or spaces or how much to put on either side of operator symbols. That website helps to automatically fix several different common code formatting troubles.

Confused function name

You have changed parts of the date function so that it doesn’t show the month in text, and instead shows the date as a number. You need to rename the function name so that it more accurately explains what it does. The mmm in the function name is inappropriate now, and should be changed to be mm instead.

Here is the old code:

// format date as yy-mmm-dd
// example: 99, Jan.12
//
function date_ddmmmyy(date) {
...
        s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " ";

And here is the updated code:

// format date as yy-mm-dd
// example: 99-01-12
//
function date_ddmmyy(date) {
...
        s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";

Remove the text months

You have no need for the text months in your code now. You can completely remove this section:

// code to remove

    // changed var mmm to var mm and Sep to 09  - - - new entry3
    var mm =
        (1 == m) ? 'Jan' : (2 == m) ? 'Feb' : (3 == m) ? 'Mar' :
        (4 == m) ? 'Apr' : (5 == m) ? 'May' : (6 == m) ? 'Jun' :
        (7 == m) ? 'Jul' : (8 == m) ? 'Aug' : (9 == m) ? '09' :
        (10 == m) ? 'Oct' : (11 == m) ? 'Nov' : 'Dec';

At the end of the date function, you can simplify it by doing the padding before returning the values.

    // return "" + (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y) + "-" + mm + "-" + (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d);
    y = (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y);
    m = (m < 10 ? "0" + m : m);
    d = (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d);
    return y + "-" + m + "-" + d;

Make clever code easier to understand

This next bit of code is too complex to easily understand.

    if (0 != (d1 = Date.parse(lmd))) {

That’s just checking if you get a non-falsey value, and is much simplified by replacing it with a simpler check instead:

    // var d1;
    ...
    // if (0 != (d1 = Date.parse(lmd))) {
    if (Date.parse(lmd)) {
        // var date = new Date(d1);
        var date = new Date(lmd);

Restore the time display

Now that the time function is accessible, we can use that here too.

        // s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";
        s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);

Move ending parenthesis to new line

The last thing that should be done to clean up this code, is to fix the formatting of the following code:

document.write(
    "LastMod " +
    date_lastmodified());

There’s no good reason for that to be on multiple lines, so bring it all up to be on the same line.

document.write("LastMod " + date_lastmodified());

Summary

That is a the minimum of what I would do to improve the code, so that it works and is easier to understand.

There is no doubt more that I would find more by scanning through the updated code once again, but this should be enough for now.

#17

Hi and good day Paul,

I ran it through the Beautifier.io

Now there’s 1 error

RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded.

for

function date_ddmmyy(date) {
    var d = date.getUTCDate();
    var m = date.getUTCMonth() + 1;
    var y = date.getFullYear() + 2100;

    s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";

for the LINE s = …

which probably should be further down?!

the updated code is here:

/

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

#18

Is that the only thing that you did from my list?

#19

No I did every step -

It cannot be that I have

s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";
on LINE 253

and later
s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
on LINE 305

?

#20

Correct, it cannot be that. Letting me take a look at the code might be handy though.

#22

Sorry, I’m still just waking up, and it’s nearly time for bed.

That s = line should not be in the date_ddmmyy function at all.

#23

This s - line is now off. (LINE 253)

The correct one is on LINE 305.

Although the DATE/ TIME is not produced, at least there is no error from the JScr console in Safari.

Hope you can find the culprit :slight_smile:

/

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

#24

I see that you are using d1 in the code, which was no longer needed.
Remove the lines that use d1, and that should resolve the matter.

You should then only have a date year problem to fix.

#25

Done that, and now it looks like this:

LastMod 4120-09-23 05:36 UTC

/okn
(Kind of wonder what we’ll be doing this year … )

#26

Yep, You’ll need to look at where getUTCFullYear is used.

#27

=SOLVED_!

LastMod 2020-09-23 05:36 UTC

But why did the original coder have to add + 2100 ?

Anyway, now it’s working!

/okn

#28

There can be many reasons, and none of them matter now at this stage.

#29

Thank you for everything in all those steps, I think I learned a lot.

Where would you recommend to deposit this script for others to find it?

GitHub ?

/

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

#30

I would recommend using the Moment library instead.

For example:

var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";
#31

This appears to be a more compact form.

But it’s probably necessary to rewrite the code from the start,
or just replace the old
var s = "Unknown";
with
var s = UTCmoment.format …
?

#32

Is there ever a situation where Unknown is shown on the screen? When is document.lastModified ever not a date?

#33

ok so it can be replaced.

Then I suppose that
function date_ddmmyy(date)
and
function time_hhmm_utc(date)

will have to replaced by the new moment var definitions?!

/

#34

You can download moment.min.js from the Moment site, and load that on the HTML page too.

#35

So now downloaded the moment.min.js
and have it here:
<script type="text/javascript" src="moment.min.js"></script>

The simple script is then this.

<script type = "text/JavaScript" language = "JavaScript">
    <!--

function lastModifiedUTCDateTime(?) {
var lastModified = new Date(document.lastModified);
var UTCmoment = moment(lastModified).tz("utc");
var s = UTCmoment.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM") + " UTC";

    return s;
}

document.write("LastMod " + lastModifiedUTCDateTime());

// -->
</script>

Sorry for this stone-age attempt to a code!

/okn