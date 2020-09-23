lastModified script with DATE & TIME

There are a number of issues with the code. Some of them fatal, others less so.

Time function

Move my time function out of the date function and put it above the date function. You can then safely uncomment the time function.

Opening braces on same line

Move the opening brace of each function up to the same line as the function. Dropping it down to the next line is for a different programming language. JavaScript has a different set of standards than some other programming languages.

For example, with the date function:

// function date_ddmmmyy(date) // { function date_ddmmmyy(date) {

In these code examples I’ve used a comment to help show the code before the change. Don’t copy those comments to your updated code, they’re not needed at all.

Clean up the code

Run the code through beautifier.io. You don’t need me to tell you off about tabs or spaces or how much to put on either side of operator symbols. That website helps to automatically fix several different common code formatting troubles.

Confused function name

You have changed parts of the date function so that it doesn’t show the month in text, and instead shows the date as a number. You need to rename the function name so that it more accurately explains what it does. The mmm in the function name is inappropriate now, and should be changed to be mm instead.

Here is the old code:

// format date as yy-mmm-dd // example: 99, Jan.12 // function date_ddmmmyy(date) { ... s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " ";

And here is the updated code:

// format date as yy-mm-dd // example: 99-01-12 // function date_ddmmyy(date) { ... s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " ";

Remove the text months

You have no need for the text months in your code now. You can completely remove this section:

// code to remove // changed var mmm to var mm and Sep to 09 - - - new entry3 var mm = (1 == m) ? 'Jan' : (2 == m) ? 'Feb' : (3 == m) ? 'Mar' : (4 == m) ? 'Apr' : (5 == m) ? 'May' : (6 == m) ? 'Jun' : (7 == m) ? 'Jul' : (8 == m) ? 'Aug' : (9 == m) ? '09' : (10 == m) ? 'Oct' : (11 == m) ? 'Nov' : 'Dec';

At the end of the date function, you can simplify it by doing the padding before returning the values.

// return "" + (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y) + "-" + mm + "-" + (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d); y = (y < 10 ? "0" + y : y); m = (m < 10 ? "0" + m : m); d = (d < 10 ? "0" + d : d); return y + "-" + m + "-" + d;

Make clever code easier to understand

This next bit of code is too complex to easily understand.

if (0 != (d1 = Date.parse(lmd))) {

That’s just checking if you get a non-falsey value, and is much simplified by replacing it with a simpler check instead:

// var d1; ... // if (0 != (d1 = Date.parse(lmd))) { if (Date.parse(lmd)) { // var date = new Date(d1); var date = new Date(lmd);

Restore the time display

Now that the time function is accessible, we can use that here too.

// s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " "; s = " " + date_ddmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);

Move ending parenthesis to new line

The last thing that should be done to clean up this code, is to fix the formatting of the following code:

document.write( "LastMod " + date_lastmodified());

There’s no good reason for that to be on multiple lines, so bring it all up to be on the same line.

document.write("LastMod " + date_lastmodified());

Summary

That is a the minimum of what I would do to improve the code, so that it works and is easier to understand.

There is no doubt more that I would find more by scanning through the updated code once again, but this should be enough for now.