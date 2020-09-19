lastModified script with DATE & TIME

JavaScript
#1

Need help with a DATE- TIME lastModified script such as this:

https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html

but where TIME is also included.

like so:

LastMod 20200917 06:34 UTC

/

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

#2

Well you have a date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a time_hhmm_utc() function.

That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:

    // s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1));
    var date = new Date(d1);
    s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);

The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.

function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
    var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
    var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
    var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
    var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
    return hours + ":" + minutes + " UTC";
}