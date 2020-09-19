lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Need help with a DATE- TIME lastModified script such as this:
https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html
but where TIME is also included.
like so:
LastMod 20200917 06:34 UTC
/
with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden
Well you have a
date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a
time_hhmm_utc() function.
That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:
// s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1));
var date = new Date(d1);
s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);
The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.
function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
return hours + ":" + minutes + " UTC";
}