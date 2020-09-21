lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Well you have a date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a time_hhmm_utc() function.

That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:

// s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1)); var date = new Date(d1); s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);

The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.