lastModified script with DATE & TIME

Need help with a DATE- TIME lastModified script such as this:

https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html

but where TIME is also included.

like so:

LastMod 20200917 06:34 UTC

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

Well you have a date_ddmmmyy() function, so it makes sense to also use a time_hhmm_utc() function.

That means, updating the section of the code that shows the date:

    // s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(new Date(d1));
    var date = new Date(d1);
    s = " " + date_ddmmmyy(date) + " " + time_hhmm_utc(date);

The time_hhmm_utc() function gets the utc hours and minutes, uses padStart to add a leading zero if need be, and returns the combined string.

function time_hhmm_utc(date) {
    var utcHours = date.getUTCHours();
    var utcMinutes = date.getUTCMinutes();
    var hours = String(utcHours).padStart(2, "0");
    var minutes = String(utcMinutes).padStart(2, "0");
    return hours + ":" + minutes + " UTC";
}
Thank you Paul.

I tried to implement those changes and called them

  • new entry1

  • new entry2

and 2 of mine

changed var mmm to var mm and Sep to 09

  • new entry3

  • new entry4 changed mmm to mm

it doesn’t seem to work.

Please have a look at the updated version 02 here:

http://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/lastMod02.html

The originial was here:

https://www.abc.se/home/m9783/ir/x/_scripts/oldlastmod.html

with best regards, Omar KN, Stockholm, Sweden

Please supply a link to a page that uses the scripting code, so that effective investigation may occur.

The script is in this page

@ → lastmodified JavaScript:

The browser console shows some errors with your code. I recommend that you start by using that information to fix problems in your code.

Hi and good day,

Got rid of all the other scripts, so now only the lastModified script is left (in tests2.html)*** and 1 error:

return “” + << it should be inside the function.
// so it has to be placed inside the function - but how?

***https://www.livingislam.org/e/tests2.html

Join that return line together with the next line below it. That should fix that problem.

At one point (lost it now) I got the ff:

Last modified undefined 10:22 UTC

but not the date,

then I’m not sure about mmm or mm, because I only want 2 digits for the month:

LINE253: function time_hhmm_utc(date)
or function time_hhmmm_utc(date)

LINE288: var mmm = or var mm

LINE291: (9==m)?'09':

But this:
LINE303: SyntaxError: Unexpected keyword ‘return’

Yes, let’s start with this one. The problem there is that there is a newline after the return plus symbol. Join that return line together with the next line below it.

Even when in 1 line, still:
LINE303: SyntaxError: Unexpected keyword ‘return’

I thought to set the return (LINE303) after the function date_ddmmmyy(date) and inside its brackets } but no success.