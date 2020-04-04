lastIndexOf(caret)

I have a page at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php

The page need a parameter “caret”

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=9, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “9” and “0”.

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=10, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “0” and “a”.

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=11, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “a” and “b”.

Let’s suppose I cannot use the parameter “caret” but, instead, oldCaret.

But the parameter “oldCaret” doesn’t work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?oldCaret=10

So I made the code below at the page using PHP

if (isset($_GET['newCaret']) ) { $location='?caret=' .$_GET['newCaret']; header("location:$location");exit();

With the code above newCaret do work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?newCaret=10 by redirection to caret from newCaret.

I want the correct cursor position without redirection.

The trial code of PHP below doesn’t work.

$_GET['caret']=$_GET['oldCaret'];

Can I use newCaret without redirection by your help?