lastIndexOf(caret)

#1

I have a page at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php

The page need a parameter “caret”

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=9, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “9” and “0”.

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=10, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “0” and “a”.

if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=11, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “a” and “b”.

Let’s suppose I cannot use the parameter “caret” but, instead, oldCaret.
But the parameter “oldCaret” doesn’t work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?oldCaret=10

So I made the code below at the page using PHP

if (isset($_GET['newCaret']) ) {
$location='?caret=' .$_GET['newCaret'];
header("location:$location");exit();

With the code above newCaret do work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?newCaret=10 by redirection to caret from newCaret.

I want the correct cursor position without redirection.

The trial code of PHP below doesn’t work.

$_GET['caret']=$_GET['oldCaret'];

Can I use newCaret without redirection by your help?

#2

Hi @joon1, with your JS code

   var url=location.href;
   var no=url.substring(url.lastIndexOf("caret=")+6);
   setCaretPosition(document.getElementById("get"),no);

your not checking for the exact caret parameter anyway but just for any parameter that ends with caret. So you might simply convert the query string to lower case first in order to also match oldCaret and newCaret:

var params = window.location.search.toLowerCase()
var no = params.substring(url.lastIndexOf('caret=') + 6)
setCaretPosition(document.getElementById('get'), no)