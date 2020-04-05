lastIndexOf(caret)

I have a page at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php
The page need a parameter “caret”
if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=9, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “9” and “0”.
if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=10, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “0” and “a”.
if you click the link http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?caret=11, your cursor inside textarea will be blink between “a” and “b”.
Let’s suppose I cannot use the parameter “caret” but, instead, oldCaret.
But the parameter “oldCaret” doesn’t work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?oldCaret=10
So I made the code below at the page using PHP
if (isset($_GET['newCaret']) ) {
$location='?caret=' .$_GET['newCaret'];
header("location:$location");exit();
With the code above newCaret do work at http://form.kr/dest/caret.php?newCaret=10 by redirection to caret from newCaret.
I want the correct cursor position without redirection.
The trial code of PHP below doesn’t work.
$_GET['caret']=$_GET['oldCaret'];
Can I use newCaret without redirection by your help?