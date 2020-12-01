lastID without WHILE

$stmt=$dbc-> prepare ('SELECT id FROM myTble ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1');
$row=$stmt->fetch();
echo $row['id'];
The code above produces the result below.
In order to get the last ID without the notice above, I test the code below. And it produces my target result.
$stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1');
WHILE ($row = $stmt ->fetch()) {
$lastID=$row['ID'];
}
echo $lastID;
However, Turning with the code “WHILE” which is in the code above for getting just one value is, I think, a little strange.
Is there any way for get the lastID without the code “WHILE”?