lastID without WHILE

#1 
$stmt=$dbc-> prepare ('SELECT id FROM myTble ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1');
$row=$stmt->fetch();
echo $row['id'];

The code above produces the result below.

In order to get the last ID without the notice above, I test the code below. And it produces my target result.

  $stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1'); 
WHILE ($row = $stmt ->fetch()) {
$lastID=$row['ID']; 
} 
echo  $lastID;

However, Turning with the code “WHILE” which is in the code above for getting just one value is, I think, a little strange.
Is there any way for get the lastID without the code “WHILE”?

#2

In the first example, you only prepared the query, you didn’t execute it, that’s why it didn’t work. Nothing to do with the WHILE loop. You could edit the second code like this (and change it to use the correct column name)

$stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1'); 
$row = $stmt ->fetch();
$lastID=$row['lime'];  // you only retrieve lime, so you can't then use id
echo  $lastID;

Or, you could do this:

$stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1'); 
$lastID = $stmt ->fetchColumn();
echo  $lastID;

Or if you edit the first code like this

$stmt=$dbc-> prepare ('SELECT id FROM myTble ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1');
$stmt->execute();  // add this line, to execute the query you prepared ^
$row=$stmt->fetch();
echo $row['id'];

If you’re just doing this to get the new ID after you’ve inserted a new row, there are better ways to do it.

#3

There are two types of $stmt.
The one is prepare type and the other is query type.
The first one needs execute, and the later doesn’t.
I like to use the later one because It is, I think, quite simple.
I am in puzzle with the prepare type.
When to use the prepare type?
Is there any cases must-use prepare type because query type can NOT work?