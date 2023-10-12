Last insert id producing 0 in few enteries

I am using prepared statement to get last insert id and later using it in two child table. The issue is value is stored sucessfuly in parent tablwe, but last insert id showing 0 value some time and some times its showing correct last insert id, here is pic of database and my processing code, can any one guide whats wrong with my code

<?php error_reporting(E_ERROR | E_WARNING | E_PARSE); if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['submit'])) { // getting all values from the HTML form $mrno = $_POST['mrno']; $name1 = $_POST['name1']; $age1 = $_POST['age1']; $mobno = $_POST['mobno']; $gender1 = $_POST['gender1']; $bilno = $_POST['bilno']; $bildate = $_POST['bildate']; $totbil = $_POST['totbil']; $adv11 = $_POST['adv11']; $netpayable1 = $_POST['netpayable1']; $payrecved = $_POST['payrecved']; $netpay1 = $_POST['netpay1']; $abc = $_POST['abc']; $country = $_POST['country']; $state = $_POST['state']; $city = $_POST['city']; $docname= $_POST['docname']; $qty = $_POST['qty']; $price1 = $_POST['price1']; $discunt = $_POST['discunt']; $tot4= $_POST['tot4']; $tech1 = $_POST['tech1']; $remarks3 = $_POST['remarks3']; $zzz1 = $_POST['zzz1']; $zzz2 = $_POST['zzz2']; $zzz3 = $_POST['zzz3']; $zzz4 = $_POST['zzz4']; $zzz5= $_POST['zzz5']; $scode1 = $_POST['scode1']; $machno1 = $_POST['machno1']; } // database details $host = "localhost"; $username = "thehospi_root"; $password = "u1m1a1r1"; $dbname = "thehospi_hmis2"; // creating a connection $con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname); // to ensure that the connection is made if (!$con) { die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error()); } // using sql to create a data entry query // using sql to create a data entry query $sqlInsert ="INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1, bilno, bildate, totbil, adv11, netpayable1, payrecved, netpay1, uname1) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)"; $queryiap3 = $con->prepare($sqlInsert); $queryiap3->bind_param('sssssssssssss', $mrno, $name1, $age1, $mobno, $gender1, $bilno, $bildate, $totbil, $adv11, $netpayable1, $payrecved, $netpay1, $abc); $queryiap3->execute(); $last_id = $queryiap3->insert_id; $sqliap4 = "INSERT INTO iap4 (pid, country, state, city, docname, qty, price1, discunt, tot4, tech1, remarks3, zzz1, zzz2, zzz3, zzz4, zzz5) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)"; $queryiap4 = $con->prepare($sqliap4); for ($i = 0; $i < count($city); $i++) { $queryiap4->bind_param('ssssssssssssssss', $last_id, $country[$i], $state[$i], $city[$i], $docname[$i], $qty[$i], $price1[$i], $discunt[$i], $tot4[$i], $tech1[$i], $remarks3[$i], $zzz1[$i], $zzz2[$i], $zzz3[$i], $zzz4[$i], $zzz5[$i]); $queryiap4->execute(); } $sqliap5 = "INSERT INTO iap5 (pid1, scode1, machno1) VALUES (?,?,?)"; $queryiap5 = $con->prepare($sqliap5); for ($j = 0; $j < count($city); $j++) { $queryiap5->bind_param('sss', $last_id, $scode1[$j], $machno1[$j]); $queryiap5->execute(); } ?> <?php foreach($_POST['country'] as $k => $v){ $country = $_POST['country'][$k]; $sql = "SELECT `name` FROM `country` WHERE `id` = '$country'"; $result = $con->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $uuu[] = $row['name']; }} } foreach($_POST['city'] as $k => $v){ $city = $_POST['city'][$k]; $sql = "SELECT `city` FROM `city` WHERE `id` = '$city'"; $result = $con->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $uuu1[] = $row['city']; }} } ?> ![000|690x237](upload://rQia4bz3VtiZE612VEvVNK5DO5z.jpeg)