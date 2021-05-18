Largest font for a mobile device?

At 68px font-size only 5 letters fit across my mobile and there are smaller screens than mine as Sam mentioned.

Why do you need the text so large and how large are you going to make it on desktop?

Maybe you could look at vw units for font-size with a clamp() to control min and max sizes.

e.g.

font-size: clamp(2rem, 10w, 6rem);

It takes a bit of fiddling around but can produce some good results.