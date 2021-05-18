Largest font for a mobile device?

Hi there,
I am designing a main banner section for a website and wondered what the maximum font size should be for a h1 tag on a mobile device? I have set the size to 68px which is on a 8 letter word.
Is this ok, or should it be smaller?
Thanks.
Hi there,
I am designing a main banner section for a website and wondered what the maximum font size should be for a h1 tag on a mobile device? I have set the size to 68px which is on a 8 letter word.
Is this ok, or should it be smaller?
Thanks.
The usual standard for a small device is 320px wide.
Try viewing your heading in the browser dev tools at that width. Does it look OK?
Thanks. That seems quite small. I will have a play around