Large image does not get smushed (made smaller)

Hey everyone,

It is a long time that I’ve posted something about PHP. And I did not really know if I should place this on the Wordpress category or the PHP one. Anyway.

I am writing a service package (it’s like a plugin) for an opensource project that is smushing images using the re-smush API. And it seems to smush the thumbnail, medium_large, medium sized images.

The problem I am facing is that it won’t smush (optimize) the Large images during the

wp_generate_attachment_metadata filter. (the other images seem to work fine).

First I wanted to use the wp_handle_upload to hook into the original image. But after some thinking, it seems like a bad idea to change the original image.

when I trigger this function $this->smushDemention($image, $key, 'large'); The $image["sizes"][$size]["file"] does not return anything.