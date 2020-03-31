Large file uploads

Does SitePoint, or another publisher, have a print book about how to do the following? I know I already asked this question, but I didn’t get more than one reply to it, and they didn’t seem to know.
For what I am about to describe again, does JavaScript have adaptors for cloud venders that might be useful? If so, how can its adaptors be compared to Flysystem’s, and things like Flysystem?
In such a book, I hope to find examples of common uses of different file types and their sizes, because what I want to use files for might not be common, but I hope to match my uses with common uses, so I can figure out what size files I should prepare to work with.
Which, if any, of those examples (of common uses of different file types) are likely to have a file size that surpasses the server’s file upload size limit? For those that surpass, can/should Flysystem, or anything like Flysystem, handle those files? While uploading files, which websites would be better if they (1) let users keep interacting with a page, and/or (2) displayed upload progress to users? Can Flysystem, or anything like Flysystem, do one or two of these two? I think JavaScript, but not Flysystem, can; but I want to double-check.
Again, I’m working on a website to let artists share samples of their art with other users. Considering this, are there any obvious things that I should have asked, but didn’t?