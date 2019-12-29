Large file uploads

jbengia1: jbengia1: $ext could be ‘.jpg’, ‘.gif’, or ‘.png’. As far as I can tell, this doesn’t have to involve storing BLOBs in MySQL, but rather uses a path/filename.

Yeah you should avoid storing images in a database and store them instead in the server’s file system and just store the path in the database if you need to.

If you only want to use PHP there is a simple way to upload files through an HTML form and an HTML file input. Below is a simplistic working example without any error handling:

<form method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data" action="/upload-file.php"> <div> <label for="my-file-input">My File:</label> <input id="my-file-input" name="my-file" type="file" /> </div> </form>

The PHP would be something like:

if (isset(($_FILES['my-file']['tmp_name'])) { move_uploaded_file($_FILES['my-file']['tmp_name'], '/path/to/my/images/folder/'.$_FILES['my-file']['name']) }

This will let you upload files up to the server’s upload max size limit. These settings can be changed in php.ini: upload_max_filesize and post_max_size.

This approach is okay so long as your files are below that limit and you will not need any JavaScript to upload the files. The limitation of this approach however is that you cannot provide any feedback to the user while the file is uploading, and if the files are large they might have to wait for a while until they are uploaded and the server gives a response.

If you have proper error handling in place you will avoid making the user wait for a while in vain, as the server by itself does not cancel the upload until it has reached its max size limit.

The way I described in my first post, which involves Javascript, is a bit more advanced and makes asynchronous uploads, which lets you provide progress feedback to the user, and lets the user keep interacting with the page while the files are uploading.