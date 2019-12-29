Large file uploads

gandalf458: gandalf458: How large is large?

I haven’t figured out what range the file sizes should be in. It would be great if there was a source that matched the purpose of files with a very loose approximation of the range their sizes should be in, so I can learn the language I should use to answer your question. (For example, the book I mentioned describes one purpose of files as storing head shots (for use in a staff directory), which are small enough to be processed one way, but not a way that I can use.) Until I learn that language, the best I can say (which probably isn’t very useful) is as small as possible, while still letting artists give people a taste of their artwork.

gandalf458: gandalf458: And in what way do you think that uploading a large file will be any different from uploading a smaller file?

As for the difference, beginning on page 371, it says “large files lead to large databases, and large databases lead to reduced performance and humongous backup files.” My understanding is that this could be the result of storing BLOBs in MySQL. Also, on page 388, it says “fully developed solutions to these problems [of large files] are beyond the scope of this book.” I think an alternative is to use filenames in a database with code like the following (which is on page 370).

$filename = 'C:/uploads/' . time() . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'] . $ext;

$ext could be ‘.jpg’, ‘.gif’, or ‘.png’. As far as I can tell, this doesn’t have to involve storing BLOBs in MySQL, but rather uses a path/filename.