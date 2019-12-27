Large file uploads

Not sure of any books that teach this but the gist of the problem is to slice a file up with JavaScript and send the data sequentially to the server via XHR requests. Then these chunks will be stitched back up in the server.
In terms of the server PHP this is not very complicated. You’ll just need to do something as such when you receive the data in the server:
file_put_contents($fileName, base64_decode($data), FILE_APPEND);
The JavaScript on the contrary is a little more involved but I’m happy to give you a head start:
const file = document.querySelector('input[type="file"]').files[0];
const reader = new FileReader();
const fragmentSize = 1000000; // the size of each file fragment to upload in bytes. 1000000 = 1mb
let fragmentIndex = 0;
let position = 0;
const readFile = () => {
const blob = file.slice(position, position + fragmentSize);
reader.readAsDataURL(blob);
position += fragmentSize;
fragmentIndex++;
};
reader.onload = () => {
let progress = Math.floor(fragmentIndex * fragmentSize * 100 / file.size) || 0;
if (progress > 100) progress = 100;
uploadFragment(file, sanitizeFragment(reader.result), progress, (response, requestPayload) => {
if (position > file.size) {
// file has completed uploading
return;
}
readFile();
});
};
const uploadFragment = (file, data, progress, callback) => {
// this function makes an AJAX request to the server and sends the file data
// callback function gets called upon successful completion of AJAX request
}
reader.onerror = event => {
// error handling here
};
// trims unnecessary info from file data
const sanitizeFragment = (data) => {
if (data.indexOf('base64,') != -1) {
data = data.substring(data.indexOf('base64,') + 7);
}
return data;
}
readFile();