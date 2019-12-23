Large file uploads

rpkamp: rpkamp: Then there is the question of file types and file size. That’s easy, there is no relation.

I might have miscommunicated. If not, I’m sorry if I’m repeating myself. Even if a piece of creative writing is short, a picture is small and undetailed, or a song/video is short, some users might still spend a long time experiencing/replaying it. Still, if they are short/small/undetailed, I’m hoping other users will spend less time experiencing any one, so they might have more time to experience others (from other artists) at my website. This might make it so that more artists’ work will be sampled, which is more important to me than letting artists upload art in files that some might consider reasonable, but I don’t allow because they aren’t short/small/undetailed enough for me. Is there a way I can learn to make sure they are short/small/undetailed, by studying a source of information (preferably a print book) that has examples of what it can mean to be short/small/undetailed? If there is such a source, I expect it will use words besides “short,” “small,” and “undetailed” for what I am trying to describe.

Mittineague: Mittineague: I have a feeling that finding a “specialized” host server would be time well spent. eg. a CDN, streaming, ???

If I wanted to write my own code instead of relying on a CDN to do what I need it to do, would you please tell me about how many more books I would have to read, so I can figure out if it is realistic for me to get that advanced within my time frame? To give you an idea of my level of skill at computer language, in school, I passed two terms of Java, and one in data structures. I’ve read a book on JDBC (Java Database Connectivity), “Web coding & development all-in-one” (a long book by the For Dummies’s series), and “PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA” (published by SitePoint).

rpkamp: rpkamp: What you’d do than is wait until the entire file is on your server, and then ship it off to some cloud storage.

Just to double-check, will Flysystem let me do this? For what I’m working on, are there better ways besides Flysystem?

zee: zee: Flysystem is really powerful once you learn some more advanced techniques of using dependency management libs like composer and OOP.

“Libs” means library, right?

Will “Learning PHP : a gentle introduction to the Web’s most popular language” or “PROGRAMMING PHP : creating dynamic web pages” (both of which are published by SitePoint’s partner, O’Reilly) try to teach me enough about composer to learn as much about Flysystem as I need for this?

rpkamp: rpkamp: people normally do what was discussed earlier in this thread; break it up in chunks and upload these chunks individually.

By using JavaScript, right? Does the following involve doing any more?

Andres_Vaquero: Andres_Vaquero: the gist of the problem is to slice a file up with JavaScript and send the data sequentially to the server via XHR requests. Then these chunks will be stitched back up in the server.

People also discussed JavaScript uploading files that surpass the server’s file upload size limit setting, providing upload progress feedback to users, and letting users keep interacting with a page while a file is being uploaded. Will “JavaScript: Novice to Ninja, 2nd Edition” (which is published by SitePoint) try to teach me how to do all this with JavaScript?