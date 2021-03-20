Laravl public app.css is empty

PHP
#1

My Laravel app.css in the public folder is empty →

image
image1366×732 46.7 KB

However, at this video instance and in Laravel 7, they have app.css nonempty →

Am I suppose to do something through the terminal.

#2

Yes, you need to run npm dev

I found out by clicking the video, going to youtube, checking the video description to get a link to the github repository, and there opened package.json (https://github.com/bradtraversy/lsapp/blob/master/package.json)

1 Like
#3

Hi There,
I ran npm run dev:

image
image1061×728 89.5 KB

But still that app.css is vacant.

#4

This is part 4 of the series. Did you also follow along with parts 1 through 3? If not, the answer is probably in there somewhere.

1 Like