Laravl public app.css is empty

My Laravel app.css in the public folder is empty →
However, at this video instance and in Laravel 7, they have app.css nonempty →
Am I suppose to do something through the terminal.
Yes, you need to run
npm dev
I found out by clicking the video, going to youtube, checking the video description to get a link to the github repository, and there opened
package.json (https://github.com/bradtraversy/lsapp/blob/master/package.json)