I’m having an issue with my Laravel project when I try to post new content with an external link in the rich text editor. Instead of linking to the correct URL, it’s adding my site’s URL before the external link, so it shows as everisamting.com /www. test.com .

I think this might be a problem with the rich text editor. Does anyone know how to fix this issue? Are external links not allowed, or is there something else going on?