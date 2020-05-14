Laravel Pivot Tables Help

Hi All
Working in Laravel 5.8.
I’m trying to figure out this pivot table scenario with orders and products and i think i’ve got it sussed. Except the fact that i cant insert data into the tables due to
Call to a member function products() on null.
I have a pivot table called order_product of which has the columns
order_id &
product_id.
In my models i have:
Order model: belongsToMany products
public function products()
{
return $this->belongsToMany(Product::class);
}
Product model belongsToMany orders
public function orders()
{
return $this->belongsToMany(Order::class);
}
In the controller, when i
$request-> the data and create a record in the orders table it works.
However when i added the attach method i get
Call to a member function products() on null Please can someone tell me where i’m going wrong"-
Controller
$form_data = array(
'product_id' => $request->input('option_id'), // this is to accept the product_id checkboxes in an array.
'make' => $request->make,
'mdl' => $request->mdl,
'mdl_year' => $request->mdl_year,
'engine' => $request->engine,
'transmission' => $request->transmission,
);
Order::create($form_data);
$order = \App\Order::find('id');
$order->products()->attach('product_id');
return redirect.......
Please can someone tell me where i’m going wrong as i’ve tried many different ways and i’ve been stuck on this for nearly a week.
Thank you in advance.