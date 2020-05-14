Laravel Pivot Tables Help

Hi All

Working in Laravel 5.8.

I’m trying to figure out this pivot table scenario with orders and products and i think i’ve got it sussed. Except the fact that i cant insert data into the tables due to Call to a member function products() on null .

I have a pivot table called order_product of which has the columns order_id & product_id .

In my models i have:

Order model: belongsToMany products

public function products() { return $this->belongsToMany(Product::class); }

Product model belongsToMany orders

public function orders() { return $this->belongsToMany(Order::class); }

In the controller, when i $request-> the data and create a record in the orders table it works.

However when i added the attach method i get Call to a member function products() on null Please can someone tell me where i’m going wrong"-

Controller

$form_data = array( 'product_id' => $request->input('option_id'), // this is to accept the product_id checkboxes in an array. 'make' => $request->make, 'mdl' => $request->mdl, 'mdl_year' => $request->mdl_year, 'engine' => $request->engine, 'transmission' => $request->transmission, ); Order::create($form_data); $order = \App\Order::find('id'); $order->products()->attach('product_id'); return redirect.......

Please can someone tell me where i’m going wrong as i’ve tried many different ways and i’ve been stuck on this for nearly a week.

Thank you in advance.