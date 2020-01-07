Laravel new install mysql issue

Hi,

Bit of a weird problem. I have a fresh install of Laravel 5.5 in a linux vm with apache, mysql and php (7.3)

Laravel base site works.

I added auth by running “php artisan make:auth” and migrate. (And the migrate worked, I can see the users table when accessing mysql on vm locally.

However when I try to register a user in the site, I get a massive Whoops

“Illuminate \ Database \ QueryException

(42S02) SQLSTATE[42S02]: Base table or view not found: 1146 Table ‘SITE.users’ doesn’t exist (SQL: select count(*) as aggregate from users where email = TESTEMAIL)”

But “users” does exist in my SITE db.

So I’m thinking it has to be an issue with .env but it’s been a while since I last did this stuff and I cannot see what is wrong.

For clarity it seems Laravel can talk to the db from Artisan on the command line but not from the site itself…

Any thoughts?