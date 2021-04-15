Laravel .htaccess

Over the internet, I was studying the .htaccess and found some sensible thing and then I tried on my local server where I configured a pseudo domain:

mvc.com . It has

index.php →

<?php /** * Front controller * * PHP version 8.0 */ echo 'Requested URL ="' . $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] . '"'; echo "<br />" . phpversion();

and then .htaccess has:

# Remove the question mark from the request but maintain the query string RewriteEngine On RewriteBase / RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^(.*)$ index.php?$1 [L,QSA]

This was able to get me rid of index.php, but it still requires ?/ part.

GIF is explanatory:



The similar issue I am facing with laravel. Can there be an issue with XAMPP?