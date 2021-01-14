Laravel .htaccess

PHP
#1 
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
    <IfModule mod_negotiation.c>
        Options -MultiViews -Indexes
    </IfModule>

    RewriteEngine On

    # Handle Authorization Header
    RewriteCond %{HTTP:Authorization} .
    RewriteRule .* - [E=HTTP_AUTHORIZATION:%{HTTP:Authorization}]

    # Redirect Trailing Slashes If Not A Folder...
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} (.+)/$
    RewriteRule ^ %1 [L,R=301]

    # Send Requests To Front Controller...
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
    RewriteRule ^ index.php [L]
</IfModule>

The above is my Laravel .htaccess, and yet I am unable to get laravelx.com/login or register page. laravelx.com is a domain configured in the public folder of laravel install on XAMPP.

image
image1022×410 31.5 KB

image
image847×623 35.4 KB

image
image1182×693 50.9 KB

image
image697×332 7.49 KB

#2

Over the internet, I was studying the .htaccess and found some sensible thing and then I tried on my local server where I configured a pseudo domain:
mvc.com . It has
index.php →

<?php 
/**
* Front controller
*
* PHP version 8.0
*/

echo 'Requested URL ="' . $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] . '"';
echo "<br />" . phpversion();

and then .htaccess has:

# Remove the question mark from the request but maintain the query string
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ index.php?$1 [L,QSA]

This was able to get me rid of index.php, but it still requires ?/ part.

GIF is explanatory:

url
url844×657 370 KB

The similar issue I am facing with laravel. Can there be an issue with XAMPP?