Laravel class error, PHP issue

when I am trying to create a database, I am getting an error:
$ php artisan migrate:fresh --seed
Dropped all tables successfully.
Migration table created successfully.
Migrating: 2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table
Migrated: 2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table (0.13 seconds)
Migrating: 2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table
Migrated: 2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table (0.09 seconds)
Migrating: 2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table
Migrated: 2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table (0.09 seconds)
Migrating: 2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table
Migrated: 2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table (0.07 seconds)
Migrating: 2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table
Migrated: 2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table (0.32 seconds)
Seeding: CurrenciesTableSeeder
Error
Class "Currency" not found
at G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\database\seeds\CurrenciesTableSeeder.php:21
17| 'gbp'
18| ];
19|
20| foreach ($currencies as $currency) {
> 21| Currency::create([
22| 'iso' =>$currency,
23| ]);
24| }
25|
1 G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont
ainer\BoundMethod.php:36
CurrenciesTableSeeder::run()
2 G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont
ainer\Util.php:37
Illuminate\Container\BoundMethod::Illuminate\Container\{closure}()
CurrenciesTableSeeder.php is having this code content:
<?php
use Illuminate\Database\Seeder;
class CurrenciesTableSeeder extends Seeder
{
/**
* Run the database seeds.
*
* @return void
*/
public function run()
{
$currencies = [
'usd',
'eur',
'gbp'
];
foreach ($currencies as $currency) {
Currency::create([
'iso' =>$currency,
]);
}
}
}