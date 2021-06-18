Laravel class error, PHP issue

when I am trying to create a database, I am getting an error:

$ php artisan migrate:fresh --seed Dropped all tables successfully. Migration table created successfully. Migrating: 2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table Migrated: 2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table (0.13 seconds) Migrating: 2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table Migrated: 2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table (0.09 seconds) Migrating: 2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table Migrated: 2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table (0.09 seconds) Migrating: 2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table Migrated: 2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table (0.07 seconds) Migrating: 2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table Migrated: 2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table (0.32 seconds) Seeding: CurrenciesTableSeeder Error Class "Currency" not found at G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\database\seeds\CurrenciesTableSeeder.php:21 17| 'gbp' 18| ]; 19| 20| foreach ($currencies as $currency) { > 21| Currency::create([ 22| 'iso' =>$currency, 23| ]); 24| } 25| 1 G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont ainer\BoundMethod.php:36 CurrenciesTableSeeder::run() 2 G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont ainer\Util.php:37 Illuminate\Container\BoundMethod::Illuminate\Container\{closure}()

CurrenciesTableSeeder.php is having this code content: