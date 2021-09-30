Laravel: calling the View on the Routes vs Controller

I want to know what are the differences between using Routes and Controller? Is there a major difference in Laravel’s system, or is it just a matter of logic?
Is there a difference between calling the View on the Routes and the View on the Controller?
Does the Controller automatically cache the View and Routes does not? Because I read somewhere that if we call the View in the Controller, it will be cached, but if we call the View in the Routes, it is not so we have to cache the View manually in the Routes. Is this true?