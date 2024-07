Laravel beginner guide

im in practice mode, i have project simple not much complicated, will be having super-admin, admin, manger and user.

Manger can create only user can view/delete/update (user profile, user post etc)

User have limit access only, like create/update

Only admin can create user role like users, admin, manger, delete posts/ any delete option

Only admin can update /reset password (email reset will be not be used)

Should i use laravel start kit like breeze or jetstream or should i use my own custom coding