Laravel and Database OOP

Also to answer your question about the string, it is simply creating a varchar in the database. I believe the default is around 250 in length, but you can also specify a length as a second parameter.

This differs from other types which all have their own methods $this->longtext() , $this->text() etc.

If you would like to change the default size, you can do so by going into the app service provider…

You may configure the default string length by calling the Schema::defaultStringLength method within the boot method of your App\Providers\AppServiceProvider class

I hope this helps.