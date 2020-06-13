Laravel - Ajax file upload form - call to member function extension null

Hi All

I’m having some trouble in Laravel with a file upload in Ajax. Currently i’m getting an error 500 with Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column 'sw_type' cannot be null (SQL: insert into tuningsoftware...

Currently my ajax script is using the Route::resource and the ajax script updates the record or creates a new record depending on if it can pull the ID of the record and match the first line of the request. Ideally i would like to retain this functionality if i can.

Please can someone tell me where i’m going wrong.

Controller

public function store(Request $request) { // request()->validate([ // 'sw_link' => 'required|image|mimes:jpeg,png,jpg,gif,svg|max:2048', // ]); if ($files = $request->file('sw_link')) { $sw_link = $request->sw_link->store('public/images'); } $softwareEnq = \App\TuningSoftware::updateOrCreate( ['id' => $request->software_id], [ 'sw_link' => $request->sw_link, 'sw_type' => $request->sw_type, 'sw_manual' => $request->sw_manual, 'sw_os' => $request->sw_os, 'status' => $request->status ] ); return Response::json($softwareEnq); }

Upload file snippet in view:

<div class="col-sm-12"> <label>Upload File</label> <input type="file" name="sw_link" id="sw_link"> </div>

JS

<script> $(document).ready(function () { $.ajaxSetup({ headers: { 'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content') } }); /* When click add button */ $('#create-new-post').click(function () { $('#btn-save').val("create-user"); $('#userForm').trigger("reset"); $('#softwareModal').html("Add New Software"); $('#ajax-crud-modal').modal('show'); }); /* When click edit */ $('body').on('click', '#edit-user', function () { var softwareEnq_id = $(this).data('id'); $.get('softwareEnq/' + softwareEnq_id +'/edit', function (data) { $('#softwareModal').html("Edit Enquiry"); $('#btn-save').val("edit-user"); $('#ajax-crud-modal').modal('show'); $('#software_id').val(data.id); $('#sw_type').val(data.sw_type); $('#sw_os').val(data.sw_os); $('#sw_link').val(data.sw_link); $('#sw_manual').val(data.sw_manual); $('#status').val(data.status); }) }); //delete $('body').on('click', '.delete-user', function () { var softwareEnq_id = $(this).data("id"); if(confirm("Are You sure want to delete !")) {$.ajax({ type: "DELETE", url: "{{ url('softwareEnq')}}"+'/'+softwareEnq_id, success: function (data) { $("#softwareEnq_id" + softwareEnq_id).remove(); }, error: function (data) { console.log('Error:', data); } }); } }); }); if ($("#userForm").length > 0) { $("#userForm").validate({ submitHandler: function(form) { var actionType = $('#btn-save').val(); $('#btn-save').html('Sending..'); $.ajax({ url: "{{ url('softwareEnq') }}", type: "POST", data: $('#userForm').serialize(), dataType: 'json', contentType: false, cache: false, processData: false, success: function( data ) { $('#send_form').html('Submit'); $('#position-1-success-changelog').show(function() { var notice = new PNotify({ title: 'Success', text: 'Software Status Updated.', type: 'success', icon: 'fa-check-circle', addclass: 'stack-bottomleft' }); //end function }); //end response // console.log('Success:', data); $('#updateTable').trigger("reset"); $('#ajax-crud-modal').modal('hide'); $('#btn-save').html('Save Changes'); // console.log('Info:', data); setTimeout( function() { window.location.reload(true); }, 800); }, error: function (data) { console.log('Error:', data); // remove this for production $('#btn-save').html('Save Changes'); } }); } }) }

Thank you in advance.