Laravel 7 Notifications and Pusher

Hi,
I’ve tried live notifications feature on this tutorial. But on Laravel 7 it’s not working. Pusher caching notifications but I can’t see my notifications on the site. Is the tutorial need to be update?
Hi,
I’ve tried live notifications feature on this tutorial. But on Laravel 7 it’s not working. Pusher caching notifications but I can’t see my notifications on the site. Is the tutorial need to be update?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.