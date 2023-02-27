Laragon VS Code and BrowserSync setup to reflect CSS change and browser reload

Hello,

I am using Laragon local server on Windows 10 and VS Code

I am running npm run watch to compile sass to css. I also intalled browsersync via npm in my WordPress project.

Question:

When I run npm run watch it compiles sass to style.css successfully. I am also able to start browsersync with browser-sync start --proxy "http://site.test/" --files "css/*.css" . However, css changes are not reflected in browsers. My understanding somewhere I need to add the following code

browserSync({ files: "css/style.css" });

in order to automatically inject CSS changes and reflect that in browsers, is that correct?