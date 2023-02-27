Laragon VS Code and BrowserSync setup to reflect CSS change and browser reload

Hello,
I am using Laragon local server on Windows 10 and VS Code
I am running
npm run watch to compile sass to css. I also intalled browsersync via npm in my WordPress project.
Question:
When I run
npm run watch it compiles sass to style.css successfully. I am also able to start browsersync with
browser-sync start --proxy "http://site.test/" --files "css/*.css". However, css changes are not reflected in browsers. My understanding somewhere I need to add the following code
browserSync({
files: "css/style.css"
});
in order to automatically inject CSS changes and reflect that in browsers, is that correct?