Laragon - phpMyAdmin error

There’s also an alert saying
“The secret passphrase in configuration (blowfish_secret) is too short.”
I did but I don’t know much Javascript.
Here’s the details of Javascript report
{
"pma_version": "4.8.5",
"browser_name": "CHROME",
"browser_version": "91.0.4472.106",
"user_os": "Win",
"server_software": "Apache/2.4.35 (Win64) OpenSSL/1.1.1b PHP/7.4.20",
"user_agent_string": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.106 Safari/537.36",
"locale": "en",
"configuration_storage": "enabled",
"php_version": "7.4.20",
"exception_type": "js",
"exception": {
"mode": "stack",
"name": "TypeError",
"message": "Cannot read property 'textContent' of undefined",
"stack": [
{
"line": "292",
"func": "",
"column": "",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "Object.PMA_current_version",
"line": "580",
"column": "56",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "Object.new_func [as success]",
"line": "248",
"column": "33",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "u",
"line": "2",
"column": "27457",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "Object.fireWith [as resolveWith]",
"line": "2",
"column": "28202",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "k",
"line": "2",
"column": "77651",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
},
{
"func": "XMLHttpRequest.",
"line": "2",
"column": "79907",
"uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
"scriptname": "index.php"
}
],
"incomplete": "false",
"partial": "true",
"uri": "index.php?"
},
"script_name": "index.php",
"microhistory": null
}