Laragon - phpMyAdmin error

Hello,

I updated PHP version on Laragon local server to PHP 7.4 as I received an alert I was running old PHP version on my local WordPress install. Then I was planning to change database name as my current db name is ‘test’ but I guess I would have an opportunity to change db name when I would be moving my site to Bluehost (my current web host).

Question: when I logged in into phpMyAdmin I received 2 alerts (please see screenshot attached):

1.“A newer version of phpMyAdmin is available and you should consider upgrading. The newest version is 5.1.1, released on 2021-06-04.”

2.“A fatal JavaScript error has occurred. Would you like to send an error report?”

Do I update phpMyAdmin to new version and that should fix Javascript error ?