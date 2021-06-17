Laragon - phpMyAdmin error

Hello,

I updated PHP version on Laragon local server to PHP 7.4 as I received an alert I was running old PHP version on my local WordPress install. Then I was planning to change database name as my current db name is ‘test’ but I guess I would have an opportunity to change db name when I would be moving my site to Bluehost (my current web host).

Question: when I logged in into phpMyAdmin I received 2 alerts (please see screenshot attached):

1.“A newer version of phpMyAdmin is available and you should consider upgrading. The newest version is 5.1.1, released on 2021-06-04.”

2.“A fatal JavaScript error has occurred. Would you like to send an error report?”

Do I update phpMyAdmin to new version and that should fix Javascript error ?

phpmyadmin error after upgrade to php 7.4 on laragon
phpmyadmin error after upgrade to php 7.4 on laragon1227×700 124 KB

Have you looked at the “report details”?

There’s also an alert saying

“The secret passphrase in configuration (blowfish_secret) is too short.”

I did but I don’t know much Javascript.

Here’s the details of Javascript report

{
    "pma_version": "4.8.5",
    "browser_name": "CHROME",
    "browser_version": "91.0.4472.106",
    "user_os": "Win",
    "server_software": "Apache/2.4.35 (Win64) OpenSSL/1.1.1b PHP/7.4.20",
    "user_agent_string": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.106 Safari/537.36",
    "locale": "en",
    "configuration_storage": "enabled",
    "php_version": "7.4.20",
    "exception_type": "js",
    "exception": {
        "mode": "stack",
        "name": "TypeError",
        "message": "Cannot read property 'textContent' of undefined",
        "stack": [
            {
                "line": "292",
                "func": "",
                "column": "",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "Object.PMA_current_version",
                "line": "580",
                "column": "56",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "Object.new_func [as success]",
                "line": "248",
                "column": "33",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "u",
                "line": "2",
                "column": "27457",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "Object.fireWith [as resolveWith]",
                "line": "2",
                "column": "28202",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "k",
                "line": "2",
                "column": "77651",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            },
            {
                "func": "XMLHttpRequest.",
                "line": "2",
                "column": "79907",
                "uri": "index.php?v=4.8.5",
                "scriptname": "index.php"
            }
        ],
        "incomplete": "false",
        "partial": "true",
        "uri": "index.php?"
    },
    "script_name": "index.php",
    "microhistory": null
}
@Gandalf thank you for moving this thread into correct category Server Config as it was incorrectly posted by me in PHP category