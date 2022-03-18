Laragon and VS Code set up for WordPress theme developement

I use Laragon as a local server and VS Code to build a new website based on WordPress Underscores theme.

If you follow the above link and scroll down you can see under “Setup” I need to install the necessary Node.js and Composer dependencies. My understanding I need those to be able to run those CLI commands e.g. to compile SASS or check PHP syntax errors. I know Laragon already has Node.js and Composer.

Question: Can I use Laragon Node.js and Composer settings in VS Code in order to be able to use all those CLI commands mentioned under " Available CLI commands" (see the link above)? If yes, how do I do that? If this is not the best way to set up Laragon and VS Code for WordPress development, I would be interested in alternate ways to set it up.