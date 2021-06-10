Landscape or portrait orientation using responsive design

Unless you are designing only for mobile and not desktop (or just designing a mobile app perhaps) then there **seldom ** is a need to use the orientation media query. Indeed you may be doing a dis-service to your desktop users who happen to have their browser windows open at odd sizes (although the orientation media query will apply when viewport height is greater than viewport width etc).

Ultimately it’s your design that will dictate when a layout should change and not whether someone switches their device to the side or has greater height than width. Some old phones in landscape mode are narrower than some new phones in portrait mode so you would flip one and not the other which is nonsense.

What you are mainly concerned with is how much space your design needs to work properly and then you use a media query at that point. In that way you cater for all devices whether portrait or landscape.

I’m not saying don’t use the orientation media query but I haven’t needed to use it once in the last 100 sites I’ve coded. As mentioned if this a mobile app or a site just for mobile then it may be of use but just remember that not all devices are the same size and in the end its your design that should dictate at what width it has to change.

Also remember that when the keyboard pops up on devices it will often cause the orientation change to occur and the display would suddenly switch while users are trying to enter data. I’ve seen this happen and is almost impossible to use like this.