Landscape or portrait orientation using responsive design

I have found Managing screen orientation - Web APIs | MDN that uses all HTML, CSS and responsive design (no JavaScript) to automatically place content on the side (vertically) for landscape orientation and along the top (horizontally) for portrait orientation. The sample however seems incomplete to the extent that the style used for the toolbar list affects other content in the page. Specifically, lists anywhere in the page get the style set for the toolbar list. Did they do that because it is not possible to separate the toolbar style from the rest of the page or is it possible to do that but they just did not in the sample?

If it is possible then I am willing to learn CSS better to figure it out. If it is not possible then I will pursue alternatives such as JavaScript. I can figure it out using JavaScript or server-side code.

Oh I am sure it is because of simplicity and demonstration purposes. You can 100% for certain style the toolbar and list separate from all other lists. You can style every single list to be a completely different style if you like. CSS is all about specifying as broad or as specific styling as you want for your elements. CSS is very powerful for styling and layout. I suggest you learn all about that before moving onto JavaScript alternatives. The reason is that even the JavaScript solutions usually assume you know CSS and actually alter CSS styles themselves.

But yeah that demo is very simple just to give you an idea but it can be as specific as you want. :slight_smile:

