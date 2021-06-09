Landscape or portrait orientation using responsive design

I have found Managing screen orientation - Web APIs | MDN that uses all HTML, CSS and responsive design (no JavaScript) to automatically place content on the side (vertically) for landscape orientation and along the top (horizontally) for portrait orientation. The sample however seems incomplete to the extent that the style used for the toolbar list affects other content in the page. Specifically, lists anywhere in the page get the style set for the toolbar list. Did they do that because it is not possible to separate the toolbar style from the rest of the page or is it possible to do that but they just did not in the sample?

If it is possible then I am willing to learn CSS better to figure it out. If it is not possible then I will pursue alternatives such as JavaScript. I can figure it out using JavaScript or server-side code.