Labels for login, register and CTA?

Well usually a CTA is going to get the user to do something they might have not done before. To “take action”. So I would simply have the secondary CTA be register but have a login link somewhere on the page for those people who have already registered. Logins aren’t typically a call to action because the user has done it many times before and is more routine.

It really depends what you are encouraging the user to do. In most cases you want them to register more than wanting them to login. But you are right, 3 CTAs is a bit much. “Add a listing” may also drive them to register so you could say that you don’t even need the secondary CTA… but I can see the argument for both sides.

It is really up to you and what your ultimate goal is. What do you want to happen for the user and what is more likely to get them to take action?" If I have an account already, do you really need to convince me to login?

Edit: If you know your competitors, also see how they have done it.