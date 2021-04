Hi there,

I’m putting together a design for my navigation which will include a call to action with a label “add a listing”.

I’m not sure whether to have a secondary CTA with both a “login/register” label on. Or if I should have a button each for “login” and “register” as well as the CTA.

If I have one for each there would be three buttons which may be too much.

Can anyone recommend the best practice for this or any ideas?

Thanks