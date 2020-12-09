using lists. then designating each category of the list with numbers. When the categories are specified on upload. They are arranged into lists that contain the filenames as members, Then The directory calls the specific list category number when the specific directory for that list of filenames is selected. One file exists, but when the index input specifies multiple categories, The filenames is added to each list. Each having a link to the file. When the directory selects a category. The list for that category is called and displays only the filenames for that category. A list will be made for each main category, Then narrow down the main list to sublists, within the main list From numbers assigned to each member of the list. The index then looks up these numbers from each parent list. and displays the list contents of the subcategories, if selected. Labeling lists with numbers is like creating a sum of numbers, out of a sum of numbers. And the index does not call on list members. It calls on groups of members that are all designated with the same number label. So we are labeling lists. with coordinate numbers for categories and subcategories.To organize and access them faster. Each directory opens one subdirectory at a time. And the subdirectory list is accessed from the parent list. (there are list coordinate numbers. Inside of the parent list coordinate numbers)