Label inside input cell but vanish when you fill in my field

toplisek: toplisek: Nice example but I try to vanish Email inside input.

If you want to make the label vanish then in my example you could just scale to zero.

e.g.

.inp:focus + label,.inp:valid + label{ transform:translateY(-95%) scale(0); }

Refer to the codepen for the full code.

However as already mentioned that is the worst thing you can do to your user when they are trying to fill in forms as it gives no clue to as to what content those inputs should hold when trying to review the form or if indeed as is often the case autofill has wrongly inserted the incorrect fields automatically.

You are indeed no better off than having just used the placeholder attribute without a label.

e.g.

<form class="place"> <div class="form-row"> <input class="inp" id="firstname" type="text" required placeholder="Enter your First name"> </div> </form>

That is also bad practice as inputs need visible labels (apart from those that explicitly do something like submit).

Or have we misunderstood your requirement?